Analysts Set Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Price Target at $11.83

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,412 shares of company stock valued at $157,674. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at $132,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lantronix by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LTRX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. 154,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,301. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

