Analysts Set LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target at $163.50

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.38.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHCG stock opened at $167.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.93. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.