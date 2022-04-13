Analysts Set LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target at $163.50

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.38.
LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About LHC Group (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LHC Group (LHCG)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.