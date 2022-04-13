Analysts Set Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) PT at $29.33

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of LTHM stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 30,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,957. Livent has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,240.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Livent will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 446,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 229,236 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 839,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 396,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter worth $44,366,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,877,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,506,000 after acquiring an additional 571,957 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

