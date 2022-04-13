Analysts Set Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) PT at C$13.11

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUG. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark reduced their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of LUG opened at C$10.92 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$8.82 and a one year high of C$12.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$235.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 2.9171596 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total value of C$942,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,735,510. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 80,500 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$899,104.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 569,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,361,862.40. Insiders have sold 214,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,701 over the last ninety days.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

