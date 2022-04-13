Analysts Set Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Price Target at $2.08

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.08.

MBII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $25,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 676.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 53,132 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 75,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBII opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $167.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 50.77% and a negative net margin of 37.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

