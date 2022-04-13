Analysts Set McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Target Price at $99.80

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Spring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 395,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,515,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.82. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

