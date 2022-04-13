Analysts Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) PT at $97.50

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.50.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $40.49 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $723.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.94 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.31.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

