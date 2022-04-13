Analysts Set Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) PT at $100.45

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 294,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $14,697,644.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $262,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

