Analysts Set Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Target Price at $39.83

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNLSY. DZ Bank upgraded Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Renault from €37.00 ($40.22) to €24.00 ($26.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($48.91) to €38.00 ($41.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($43.48) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 82,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,503. Renault has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.