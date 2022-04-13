Analysts Set RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Target Price at $47.52

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.52.

Several brokerages recently commented on RWEOY. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($41.63) to €42.50 ($46.20) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($48.91) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($69.57) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($52.17) to €46.50 ($50.54) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($42.39) to €39.10 ($42.50) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.75. 18,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,330. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.