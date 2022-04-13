Analysts Set Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target at $16.64

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

LWSCF remained flat at $$12.34 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

