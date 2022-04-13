Analysts Set Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) PT at GBX 507.50

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 507.50 ($6.61).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSVS. Barclays downgraded shares of Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 485 ($6.32) to GBX 375 ($4.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.19) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:VSVS opened at GBX 342 ($4.46) on Friday. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 322.60 ($4.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 595 ($7.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £927.55 million and a P/E ratio of 9.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 385.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 437.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In other Vesuvius news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.15), for a total value of £35,399.90 ($46,129.66).

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

