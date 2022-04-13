Analysts Set Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) PT at $26.33

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRE opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 357.89%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

