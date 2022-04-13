Analysts Set WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Target Price at $100.22

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE WEC traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.25. The company had a trading volume of 32,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average of $93.35. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $105.43.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

