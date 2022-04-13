Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AVXL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of AVXL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 711,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,591. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $888.96 million, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

