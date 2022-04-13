Andrew Christiansen Sells 250 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Rating) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $11,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,942.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $13,242.50.
  • On Thursday, February 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $17,500.00.

CDLX opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 35,099 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 917,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after buying an additional 172,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Cardlytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

