Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE AOMR opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

In other news, Director Jonathan Morgan purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W D. Minami acquired 3,700 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $60,236.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter worth approximately $5,183,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

