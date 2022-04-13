Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Resources to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,064.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. 433,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,592,312. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 4.11. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

