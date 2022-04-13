Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given New GBX 1,700 Price Target at Scotiabank

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from GBX 1,600 ($20.85) to GBX 1,700 ($22.15) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) target price (up previously from GBX 1,300 ($16.94)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.59) to GBX 1,340 ($17.46) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,433.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF remained flat at $$22.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47.

Antofagasta plc operates in the mining business. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var mine, and a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine located in Chile.

