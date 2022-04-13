Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.75 and the highest is $4.98. AON posted earnings of $4.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $13.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.99 to $13.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.16 to $15.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $330.17. 28,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.19 and a 200 day moving average of $297.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $336.41.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AON by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

