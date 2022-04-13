APA (APA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

APA (NASDAQ: APA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/13/2022 – APA is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – APA was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

3/24/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $46.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $59.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of APA traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.61. 6,514,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,721,435. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth $53,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

