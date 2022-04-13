APA (NASDAQ:APA) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. APA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.