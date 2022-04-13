Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

APOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of APOG opened at $44.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 403.85 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,631,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71,072 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

