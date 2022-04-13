Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ARI stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. 47,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,590. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 71.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 81.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 173,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 196,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 124,273 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at $900,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

