Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.72.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $46.76 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,773,000 after buying an additional 1,725,787 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,080,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,820,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,975,000 after buying an additional 745,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,675,000 after buying an additional 1,433,392 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,956,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,241,000 after acquiring an additional 704,373 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

