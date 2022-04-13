Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of AFT stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the third quarter worth $648,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,826 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,341 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 22,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 75,071 shares during the period.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

