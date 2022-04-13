Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of AIF stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 29.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,287 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,780 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

