Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Short Interest Update

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,737,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMNL opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Applied Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Applied Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It provides halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

