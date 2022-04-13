Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Short Interest Update

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,737,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMNL opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Applied Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
Applied Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
