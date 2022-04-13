Aptinyx (APTX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ: APTX) in the last few weeks:

4/8/2022 – Aptinyx had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $5.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Aptinyx had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Aptinyx had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $6.00.

4/7/2022 – Aptinyx was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/25/2022 – Aptinyx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

APTX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. 3,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,010. The company has a quick ratio of 20.18, a current ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Aptinyx Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Joan W. Miller purchased 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

