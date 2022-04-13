Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 44.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aptiv from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.53.

Shares of APTV opened at $110.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.07. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,022,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,360,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Aptiv by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after buying an additional 1,269,115 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

