Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. 4,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,422. The company has a market cap of $88.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $141,853.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 124,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

