ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Insider Fund Lp Funicular Acquires 30,660 Shares

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular acquired 30,660 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $70,824.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,079,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,961.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 4,655 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $10,753.05.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 26,806 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $61,653.80.

On Monday, April 4th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 122,342 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $276,492.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $33.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.41.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

