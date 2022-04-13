Ardent Leisure Group (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Leisure Group (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price target on the stock.
ARDLF opened at 1.04 on Monday. Ardent Leisure Group has a 1 year low of 1.04 and a 1 year high of 1.04.
Ardent Leisure Group Company Profile
