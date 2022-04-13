Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE ARDC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.38. 86,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,052. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, Director Bruce H. Spector bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $141,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Shaw bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,081 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

