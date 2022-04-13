Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Increased to $209.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $193.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AJG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.17.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $180.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after acquiring an additional 155,964 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 199,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,698,000 after acquiring an additional 58,171 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

