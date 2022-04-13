Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $173.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,694. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 34.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $140,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

