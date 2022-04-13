Ascential (LON:ASCL) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ASCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 430 ($5.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.73) price target on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.12) price target on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 450 ($5.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 453.33 ($5.91).

Shares of LON:ASCL opened at GBX 336.60 ($4.39) on Monday. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 297.80 ($3.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 333.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 380.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75.

In related news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.37), for a total transaction of £20,823.60 ($27,135.26).

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

