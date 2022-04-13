ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASE Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,333,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after acquiring an additional 137,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

