ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ASGN stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.67. 147,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,724. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $131.89.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in ASGN by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

