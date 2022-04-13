ASML (ASML) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $594.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $645.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $728.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ASML has a 1-year low of $558.77 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,088,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $898.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

