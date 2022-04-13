ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 4,050 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($52.78) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($93.82) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($46.39) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.16) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,806.15 ($49.60).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 1,517 ($19.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,799.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,247.98. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,514 ($71.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($28.92), for a total value of £5,936,246.61 ($7,735,531.16).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

