ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,700 at Liberum Capital

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,300 ($29.97) to GBX 1,700 ($22.15) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($93.82) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($52.78) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,748.08 ($48.84).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 1,499 ($19.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,514 ($71.85). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,799.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,247.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.00.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

