ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) PT Lowered to GBX 4,000

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Societe Generale from GBX 4,800 ($62.55) to GBX 4,000 ($52.12) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ASOMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,450 ($31.93) to GBX 2,280 ($29.71) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.12) to GBX 3,850 ($50.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,800.00.

Shares of ASOMY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,715. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

