Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) CEO Sells $92,368.50 in Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $92,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,407. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ASRT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $140.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Assertio during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Assertio in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Assertio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.