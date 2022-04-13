AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut AssetMark Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.79.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $143.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $113,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,864 shares of company stock worth $371,856. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 59.8% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.