Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($35.18) to GBX 2,500 ($32.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.97) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,478.33 ($32.30).

LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,633 ($21.28) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,780.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,886.43. The company has a market cap of £12.93 billion and a PE ratio of 26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,567.50 ($20.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,477 ($32.28).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

