Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a growth of 321.6% from the March 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:AC opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $835.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 282.94% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $232,210 in the last quarter. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Capital Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

