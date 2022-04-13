Assura (LON:AGR) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.04) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.04) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 81 ($1.06).

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 67.39 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. Assura has a 52 week low of GBX 59.28 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 80.60 ($1.05).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

