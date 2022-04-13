AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £120 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been assigned a £120 ($156.37) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.57) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.34) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($149.86) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($136.83) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £115 ($149.86) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £103.05 ($134.29).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £105.04 ($136.88) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 7,146 ($93.12) and a 52-week high of £110 ($143.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £162.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,721.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,345.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,911.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

