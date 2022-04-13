Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $6.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $121.81 million, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,343,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

